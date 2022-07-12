Governor JB Pritzker appoints Dr. Sameer Vohra as new IDPH director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday he has appointed Dr. Sameer Vohra to serve as the next director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Dr. Vohra, the founding chair of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine's (SIU-SOM) Department of Population Science and Policy, will lead the department beginning in August.
"I'm proud to announce the Illinois Department of Public Health's next visionary leader: Dr. Sameer Vohra," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Dr. Vohra is accomplished in every sense of the word. His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency. As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra's ability to continue shaping a stronger IDPH for the 21st century."
Dr. Vohra is a general pediatrician who holds degrees in law and public policy.
"I am humbled that the Governor has entrusted me to serve the people of our State as the 20th Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health," said Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Governor Pritzker, along with the dedicated staff of IDPH, have served our State admirably during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers, and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois."
Dr. Vohra replaces Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who stepped down in March. y Amaal Tokars, PhD., has been leading the department on an interim basis.
