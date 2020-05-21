Education

Send us your 'grad walk' videos for 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Life for graduating seniors this year was disrupted in unimaginable ways. No prom. No classroom finals. No spring sports season.

While we can't bring back the graduation ceremony seniors were expecting, Mayor Lightfoot and the team at Citadel have found a special way to honor you all.

2020 will be a graduation like no other.

On June 14 at 1 p.m. CT, we will host a Chicago-wide celebration honoring all 40,000 of you

"GRAD2020: For Chicago. By Chicago" will be an exciting mix of celebrities who have deep roots in Chicago, but mostly it will feature students and your stories. Your graduation TikTok walk. Your shout out to the people who helped you succeed. Your thoughts about the last two months that we're working with local writers to turn into a poem. Your favorite photos from the year.

Video requirements:
Shoot on your phone in a quiet area with NO MUSIC playing in the background. If there's music playing, we can't use it
Max Length: 45 seconds
We cannot accept any professional photos or video

Use the form at the bottom of this page to submit your video and information.

By submitting via this page, you agree to the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WLS Television, Inc., on behalf of ABC 7 Chicago, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WLS Television, Inc., on behalf of ABC 7 Chicago, permission to distribute the image/video to WLS Television, Inc.'s licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WLS Television, Inc., on behalf of ABC 7 Chicago, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


