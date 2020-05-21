Send us your 'grad walk' videos for 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago'

You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.





CHICAGO (WLS) -- Life for graduating seniors this year was disrupted in unimaginable ways. No prom. No classroom finals. No spring sports season.While we can't bring back the graduation ceremony seniors were expecting, Mayor Lightfoot and the team at Citadel have found a special way to honor you all.2020 will be a graduation like no other.On June 14 at 1 p.m. CT, we will host a Chicago-wide celebration honoring all 40,000 of you"GRAD2020: For Chicago. By Chicago" will be an exciting mix of celebrities who have deep roots in Chicago, but mostly it will feature students and your stories. Your graduation TikTok walk. Your shout out to the people who helped you succeed. Your thoughts about the last two months that we're working with local writers to turn into a poem. Your favorite photos from the year.