Grand Lux Cafe announces closure, will leave Magnificent Mile next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The iconic Grand Lux Cafe on Michigan Avenue plans to shut it's doors next month.

The restaurant will operate for its last day on Christmas Eve, the business announced Thursday.

SEE ALSO | The Signature Room in former John Hancock building closes

The restaurant issued a statement about the closure.

After 21 years, our Grand Lux Cafe in Chicago is closing. Our last day of service will be December 24, 2023. We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts. We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area.

The closure comes amid an exodus of long-time businesses leaving Chicago's Downtown area and adds to the 30% vacancy rate along the dwindling Magnificent Mile.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Loop, Mag Mile retail vacancy rate is higher than ever but experts see signs tide is turning