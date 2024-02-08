Greektown Restaurant Week returns next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Greektown Chicago Restaurant Week returns next month.
More than a dozen eateries are offering special discounts and deals.
Customers must mention Greektown Restaurant Week when ordering to receive the special offers.
Offers include:
-9 Muses Bar & Grill (315 S. Halsted St): Half price Greek wines and beers.
-Athena Restaurant (212 S. Halsted St): Free Saganaki (one per table).
-Greek Islands Restaurant (200 S. Halsted St): Receive Free Taramosalata, considered Greek Caviar (one per table).
-Mr. Greek Gyros (234 S. Halsted St,): A choice of baklava or cheesecake baklava with each gyros plate purchased.
-Rye Deli + Drink (25 S Halsted St): $10 Mediterranean Salad with a drink of Coca-Cola products, tea, or lemonade.
-Spectrum Bar & Grill (233 S Halsted St,): $3 glasses of Greek with every entrée purchased.
-Taco Burrito King (811 W Jackson Blvd): A free fountain drink with orders dining in (not valid with takeout).
More deals will be announced later. For more information, visit GreektownChicago.org.