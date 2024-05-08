Chicago police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in Garfield Park area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Annunique Cobbs, 14, was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near St. Louis Avenue and Lexington Street in Garfield Park.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black head band, black shirt with pink birthday lettering, blue jeans and black boots.

Police describe her as five-foot-four and weighs about 120 pounds with brown eyes and her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police Area Four SVU at 312-746-8251.