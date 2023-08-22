  • Full Story
Chicago police searching for suspects accused of kicking, breaking windows on CTA train

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 10:33PM
The Chicago Police Department is searching for suspects accused of breaking windows on a CTA Green Line train at the Cottage Grove stop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for suspects accused of kicking and breaking windows on a CTA train last week.

Transit detectives said it happened in the middle of the day on Aug. 17 at the Green Line Cottage Grove stop on East 63rd Street.

Detectives released photos of those suspects.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4706.

