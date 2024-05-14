WATCH LIVE

20 city council members call on Mayor Brandon Johnson to replace CTA President Dorval Carter

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 14, 2024 12:58AM
Twenty Chicago City Council members signed a non-binding resolution, criticizing CTA President Dorval Carter.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago alderpersons is calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson to replace CTA President Dorval Carter.

Twenty alderpersons signed a non-binding resolution, criticizing Carter for service cuts, budget issues, slow hiring and other concerns.

That same group is also encouraging Carter to resign.

The CTA disputed the claims in the resolution, saying services have been added and ridership is trending upward.

SEE ALSO | Chicago City Council members question CTA President Dorval Carter about crime, unreliable service

