20 city council members call on Mayor Brandon Johnson to replace CTA President Dorval Carter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago alderpersons is calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson to replace CTA President Dorval Carter.

Twenty alderpersons signed a non-binding resolution, criticizing Carter for service cuts, budget issues, slow hiring and other concerns.

That same group is also encouraging Carter to resign.

The CTA disputed the claims in the resolution, saying services have been added and ridership is trending upward.

