CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family of five from Chicago was rescued off a Colorado mountain over the Thanksgiving holiday

The family was rescued from Greenhorn Mountain in Pueblo County, a few hours south of Colorado Springs.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office released photos of the effort. They said the family had gone out for a hike without food or proper warm clothing and had to call 911.

It took rescue teams about seven hours to get them off the mountain, but they are all OK.