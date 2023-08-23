Endangered zebra born at Lincoln Park Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed a baby Grevy's Zebra. They are an endangered species.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo has a new face roaming around.

An endangered Zebra was born on Monday.

The new baby is a Grevy's Zebra, which are endangered, with fewer than 2,000 of the species in the wild due to habitat loss and hunting.

The yet-to-be-named zebra baby has reddish-brown stripes.

Those will turn black once she is older, and she'll weigh around 850 pounds.

