Hangar roof collapses after Griffith-Merrillville Airport airport fire

A fire at the Griffith-Merrillville Airport left a hangar damaged Thursday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A fire at the Griffith-Merrillville Airport left a hangar damaged Thursday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A fire at the Griffith-Merrillville Airport left a hangar damaged Thursday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A fire at the Griffith-Merrillville Airport left a hangar damaged Thursday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A fire at a northwest Indiana airport left a hangar damaged Thursday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A police officer with the sheriff's office was on patrol shortly after 11:30 p.m. when he saw a small fire at the the Griffith-Merrillville Airport .

The fire caused the roof of one of the airport's hangars to collapse.

No injuries were reported and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office is working to determine the cause of the fire and if any aircraft were damaged, the sheriff's office said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit has a hangar and aircraft at the facility at the airport which were not damaged, the sheriff's office said.