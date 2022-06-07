Food & Drink

Grocery Store Joe from 'The Bachelorette,' 'Dancing With the Stars,' out with line of pasta sauces

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Grocery Store Joe from 'The Bachelorette' out with pasta sauce line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- He found fame on "The Bachelorette." Now a Chicago man fancies himself, a cook!

Do you remember "Grocery Store Joe" from Season 14?

His stint was short there, but has been on the "Bachelor in Paradise" and "Dancing With The Stars" since.

Well, now you'll find his marinara and other pasta sauces at the grocery store. His brand is called, "Sundays with Joe"

Joe Amabile spoke about how his family owning grocery stores helped him know how to cook and what's next for him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagobachelor in paradisetelevisiondancing with the starsbachelorette
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Machete attacks Chicago: CPD has person of interest in armed robberies
Man charged in stabbing, battery on Chinatown Red Line platform
Joliet woman charged with reckless homicide after West Loop crash
Show More
'These people are guilty': Lightfoot criticized for bail comments
Woman charged in I-90 shooting on NW Side: ISP
Rittenhouse corrects himself after Texas A&M said he's not a student
World's biggest 4-day work week pilot begins
3 inmates 'considered armed and dangerous' escape Missouri jail
More TOP STORIES News