Chicago Grubhub users get free delivery this winter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grubhub is offering free delivery for Chicago users for the entire winter beginning on Tuesday.The food delivery app is hoping the move will increase orders for local restaurants , which have been closed to in-person dining."We're removing barriers like high fees that often prevent diners from ordering delivery, during a time when dine-in service isn't allowed for restaurants in Chicago.," the company said in a release.Diners have until December 31 to sign up for Grubnhub+ for the three months of free delivery.Each Chicago restaurant already signed up for Grubhub will automatically be upgraded to Grubhub+ until mid-March at no additional cost.Registered Grubhub users will receive an email to opt-in for the special perk.