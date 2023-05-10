10-year-old girl brings loaded gun to Richton Park school, police say; student in custody

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Richton Park police said a 10-year-old girl has been taken into custody after a loaded gun was found at a school Wednesday.

Police said they responded to Neil Armstrong Elementary School Wednesday morning after the principal called 911.

Police said a 10-year-old girl had a gun in the school. A staff member saw it and wrestled it away from the girl.

Police said they took the girl, who is a student, into custody and are waiting to interview her. Police said they are very cognizant that she is a minor and the case must be treated with extra care.

The gun did not go off, police said, and it is not yet clear whether the student intended to use the gun. They did confirm that the gun was loaded.

No further details have been released.