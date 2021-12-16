Chicago police host gun turn-in event to promote safety amid violence, shootings

gun safety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Getting illegal guns off the streets is a top priority for the Chicago Police Department.

Homicides have surged in the city. Glen Brooks Jr., the director of the department's Office of Community Policing, joined ABC7 on Thursday to discuss the crisis and an upcoming gun turn-in event.
Chicago police have seen 29,000 firearms turned in since 2006. Brook discussed how many illegal guns he thinks are still on the streets.


He also talked about how the gun turn-in event, scheduled for Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Christ Universal Temple, will work. He spoke about what the incentives are to show up and turn in a gun, and how many guns he typically sees at such an event.
