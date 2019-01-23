Gunshots fired in altercation on CTA bus on South Side

Gunshots were fired in a CTA bus after an altercation between two men in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Gunshots were fired in a CTA bus after an altercation between two men on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

No one was wounded by the gunshots. Police said the incident occurred at about 10:25 p.m. on a CTA bus at 79th Street and Drexel Avenue.

Police said the two men boarded the bus at the same time and became involved in a verbal altercation when one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots. No one was injured by the gunshots, which damaged the hand rail of the bus, police said.

Police said there were five passengers on board the bus at the time of the shooting and the 31-year-old bus driver jumped out of the driver side window when shots were fired. The driver injured his neck, back and leg and returned to the bus to wait for police before he was transported to a hospital.

The suspect fled on foot and is not in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
