2nd man charged in Gurnee Mills shooting that killed 26-year-old man from Zion, police say

A 26-year-old Zion man is dead after he was shot in a Gurnee Mills parking lot, according to police.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A second man has been for a fatal shooting in a Gurnee Mills shopping mall parking lot last November, police said Friday.

Please note: The video above is from a previous report

Joey Gonzalez, 25, was taken into custody in Woodridge Friday, and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, second degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, all felonies.

Gurnee police responded to the 6100 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021 and found a 26-year-old Zion man in the northeast side of the property, officials said.

A Good Samaritan helped provide first-aid to the victim until police and paramedics arrived, according to police.

The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, but later died from his wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Earlier this month, Jesse Zumaya was arrested and charged in the murder and had his bond set at $3 million.