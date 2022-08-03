Man charged in Gurnee Mills shooting that killed 26-year-old man from Zion, police say

A 26-year-old Zion man is dead after he was shot in a Gurnee Mills parking lot, according to police.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 33-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in a Gurnee Mills shopping mall parking lot last November, police said Tuesday.

Jesse Zumaya has been arrested and had his bond set at $3 million.

Gurnee police responded to the 6100 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021 and found a 26-year-old Zion man in the northeast side of the property, officials said.

A Good Samaritan helped provide first-aid to the victim until police and paramedics arrived, according to police.

The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, but later died from his wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been released.