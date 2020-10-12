Hail cracks windshield of United Airlines plane, forcing emergency landing at O'Hare

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Monday after hail damaged its windshield.

The windshield on United Airlines Flight 349 was cracked in multiple places upon takeoff. A photo shared with ABC7 Chicago showed the cracked windshield.

According to a statement from United, the flight landed safely and no one was injured. Customers will continue to their final destination on a new aircraft.

The flight was headed to Washington D.C before it turned back to land at O'Hare.

United said its team on the ground determined hail caused the damage.
