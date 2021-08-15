haiti

How to help Haiti: List of organizations accepting donations after deadly earthquake

The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti climbed to 724 dead.
By Mayra Cuevas
EMBED <>More Videos

Brooklyn's Haitian American community awaits word following earthquake

HAITI -- Humanitarian efforts are underway to help those affected by Saturday's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Haiti.

While efforts are mobilizing, Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

Aid organizations are assessing the damage on the ground while forecasters are also eyeing Tropical Storm Grace, which could bring wind and rain to Haiti on top of everything else.

CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis in Haiti.

SEE ALSO: Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
EMBED More News Videos

The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti climbed sharply on Sunday, with at least 724 dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured.



Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.

UNICEF says they are working with government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities.


It's important to note that while the Civil Protection in Haiti appreciates the "outbursts of solidarity," they stressed that they don't want people to put themselves in danger wanting to help, and asked that people leave "complex rescue operations to people and teams who are trained in this area."

Officials with the United States Geological Survey say aftershocks likely will continue for weeks or even months.

The-CNN-Wire& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakehaitiu.s. & world
HAITI
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 304 killed
Evanston family reflects on deadly 2010 Haiti earthquake
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
TOP STORIES
Girl, 7, killed, another injured in Belmont Central shooting: CPD
Shooting causes 2 cars to crash into SW Side restaurant
Afghanistan updates: Another 1K US troops heading to Kabul
Parents of girl hit by Cubs' foul ball against Astros settle
Surveillance video shows SUV seconds before Wrigleyville hit-and-run
Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week
Shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate napping experience
Show More
Transgender inmates' rights violations 'ongoing' in IL prisons: judge
Sewer overflow sends wastewater into Lake Michigan in Milwaukee
'Meet Me on The Mile' celebration aims to bring people to area
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, gentle lake breeze Sunday
More TOP STORIES News