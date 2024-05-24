WATCH LIVE

Chicago City Council passes Haitian-American Heritage Month resolution

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Friday, May 24, 2024 11:36AM
The Chicago City Council passed a resolution to create Haitian-American Heritage Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council passed a resolution to create Haitian-American Heritage Month.

The move raises awareness of the rich culture and history of Haitians in Chicago.

Patrick Brutus with the Coalition of Haitian-American Organizations in Chicago joined ABC7 to talk about what the resolution means to Chicago's Haitian community.

Brutus said about 35-40,000 members of the Haitian community live in Chicago. He also spoke about how the community is dealing with the crisis in Haiti.

