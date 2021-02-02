Arts & Entertainment

Actor Hal Holbrook, known for Mark Twain portrayal, 'All the President's Men,' dies at 95

Hal Holbrook arrives at an event on Monday, March 16, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Hal Holbrook, the Emmy and Tony-winning actor known for a long film career and his portrayal of Mark Twain on stage, has died at 95.

The New York Times reported Holbrook died at his home in Beverly Hills on Jan. 23.

Holbrook played the writer in the one-man show "Mark Twain Tonight!" He won a Tony for Best Actor in a Play in 1966 for that portrayal.

He won a total of five Emmys throughout his career.

Among his more notable roles was portraying the unidentified government source Deep Throat in the Watergate film "All the President's Men."

He often was cast in the roles of respected authority figures and mentors, like finance veteran Lou Mannheim in "Wall Street," and roles that included judges, doctors and senators, even President Abraham Lincoln in a 1974 miniseries.





DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago
CPS students to remain virtual 2 more days; no deal yet
Controversial crime fighting program ends with Trump departure
How far has the fight for racial justice come since Juneteenth?
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
What will be the long-term impact of remote learning?
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Show More
Brookfield Zoo tiger undergoes 2nd surgery after hip replacement
Chick-fil-A manager saves drive-thru vaccination site
Much of Joliet under boil order after water main breaks
Ada S. McKinley one of Black Chicago's unsung heroes, scholars say
Ryan Coogler developing series set in Wakanda for Disney+
More TOP STORIES News