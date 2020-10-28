Society

Park Ridge house's Titanic-themed Halloween display 'pretty much sums' up 2020, homeowner says

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- An Illinois homeowner says his Titanic-themed Halloween display pretty much sums up 2020.

"My heart will ghoul on!," tweeted Joseph Lee. "2020 is almost over!"

Lee shared a video of the elaborate skeleton decorations on his front lawn in Park Ridge after he recreated numerous scenes from James Cameron's 1997 hit.

Lee also added some modern twists by putting a face mask on the skeleton used to represent Rose, who was played by Kate Winslet in "Titanic".

Lee is raising the bar for Halloween, giving neighbors and social media something to smile about.

"Haha this is goooood," wrote one person.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypark ridgehalloweenviral videotitanicbuzzworthytrick or treatpandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Illinois reports 4K new COVID-19 cases, some winter sports 'on hold'
Woman stabs employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
Chicago girl, 10, saves mom who had stroke
Lovers rob 6 Chicago area banks, lead cops on 100-mile chase into Ind.: FBI
Behind the scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed in Cook County
Chrissy Teigen writes emotional essay about losing Jack
Show More
Fla. added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
Woman shot by Waukegan police speaks out, lawyers demand answers
Black voter turnout motivated by current political climate
FedEx hiring 600 people at new Romeoville facility
Regina Taylor debuts virtual play 'the black album.2020.resistence'
More TOP STORIES News