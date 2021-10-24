halloween

Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat on Southport offers family fun in Lakeview

Halloween things to do near me: Event stretches from Roscoe to Addison Street and Waveland to Grace Street
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Trick-or-treat on Southport to celebrate Halloween early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family friendly event is happening in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Trick-or-treat on Southport will have food, drinks, activities and more for the entire family to enjoy, kicking off Halloween.

Activities include a pop-up pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating and a photo booth.

It is free and open to the public on Southport Avenue from Roscoe to Addison Street and Waveland Avenue to Grace Street from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

All children and those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear a mask at this outdoor event.

Proceeds from Trick or Treat Southport will benefit Friends of Lakeview, a nonprofit that aims to support a resilient local economy and high quality of life for the benefit of businesses and residents in Chicago's Lakeview community by improving and enhancing public streets and spaces, creating memorable experiences and promoting the neighborhood, the organization said.
