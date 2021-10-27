halloween

Quick Halloween costumes, trick-or-treating tips for more inclusive celebration

Some Target Halloween costumes are adaptive, Real Food Blends co-founder Julie Bombacino said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Easy Halloween costumes for more inclusive celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Halloween is almost here, and all the expectations that come with the holiday can actually be overwhelming for some children, especially for those with special needs.

Northwest Indiana mom and Real Food Blends co-founder Julie Bombacino joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday with some simple things to keep in mind to make your celebrations more inclusive.

Bombacino said try to give your little one the option of helping to pick his or her costume, let them try it on, see what they might find irritating or uncomfortable and modify it.

RELATED: Melrose Park boy in wheelchair sports 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Halloween costume
Anthony Alfano's mom and dad started his "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" Halloween costume in August, with an amazing eye for detail down to the mileage.



Retailers like Target have adaptive costumes in their lineup to make it easier to find costumes for children with special needs.

Not all children eat the same, so if you want to take your goodies a step further, you can have some non-edible treats on-hand, like bouncy balls or stickers.

Bombacino said it's also smart to make a plan for the day.
