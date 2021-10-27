Quick Halloween costumes, trick-or-treating tips for more inclusive celebration

Northwest Indiana mom and Real Food Blends co-founder Julie Bombacino joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday with some simple things to keep in mind to make your celebrations more inclusive.
Bombacino said try to give your little one the option of helping to pick his or her costume, let them try it on, see what they might find irritating or uncomfortable and modify it.
Retailers like Target have adaptive costumes in their lineup to make it easier to find costumes for children with special needs.
Not all children eat the same, so if you want to take your goodies a step further, you can have some non-edible treats on-hand, like bouncy balls or stickers.
Bombacino said it's also smart to make a plan for the day.