Tunnel of Terror car wash promises to scare your socks off

The scary tunnel will be in nearly 60 locations nationwide, including Orland Park.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Going through a car wash can sometimes be a bit scary for some people, especially children, but a Wisconsin car wash is taking the scary up a notch -- courtesy of Halloween, of course.

Tommy's Express Car Wash said it's offering a haunted car wash, WEAU reported.

They said the Tunnel of Terror will scare the socks off your entire vehicle.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Halloween display in Plainfield goes viral on TikTok

If you'd like to have that happen to you, but you don't live in Wisconsin, don't worry.

The scary tunnel will be in nearly 60 locations nationwide, including Orland Park, at its 15819 Wolf Road location.

Visit Tommys-express.com/tunnel-of-terror for more information.