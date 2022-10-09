DIY Halloween decorations ideas outside traditional holiday colors

As Halloween 2022 approaches, decorating your for the season can be a chore. Here are some suggestions for DIY crafts and decorations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Halloween is a fun time to decorate, but traditional colors like orange and black can clash with your home.

DIY Home Decor and Craft Expert Ashley Poskin explains some fun crafts that you can do at home, to match your already decorated aesthetic.

"What I like to do is look at certain accents in my home for inspiration before I do anything," Poskin said. "For example, I wanted to play off of an accent wall that is a yellow and white cabana stripe. I have those ideas ready before going to the store to start shopping."

She said one of her favorite ways to add color to Halloween decorations is by dyeing items. Poskin said she's found spiderwebs as an easy item to dye and you can find them at any Halloween store.

Poskin said there are several creative dye crafts anyone can do and can be used multiple times.

"They won't be rock hard, but they'll definitely keep their shape," Poskin said. "Store them standing up, with a bit of tissue paper surrounding them if at all possible."