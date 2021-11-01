CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many welcomed back a more normal Halloween celebration Sunday.
Five-year-old Aria Perkins said she's very happy to be trick-or-treating again.
She was among dozens of kids at Roseland Community Hospital's "Trunk or Treat." Hospital workers transformed their cars to welcome plenty of dressed-up kids with a sweet tooth.
"I love to get candy from everybody," Perkins said.
The hospital team was hoping for a feel-good event in a community too familiar with violence.
"Provide a safe space, alternative to traditional door to door trick-or-treating," said Chrislin Flanagan, Roseland Community Hospital's marketing manager. "So that kids can come out have a safe place to get some treats, have some fun for the day."
In the Wicker Park neighborhood, families grabbed goodies at a spread-out event. The city of Aurora hosted an even more socially distant celebration with a trick-or-treating drive-thru that attracted thousands of people. That event was originally created last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After dark, Northalsted turned into "Haunted Halsted" with a parade and costume contest that had thousands lining the route. Beyond the scary masks Sunday, there were plenty of COVID-conscious ones too. But for some, this year's Halloween felt more familiar than last year's.
"It's very feels homely again," said Hephzieah Miller, a mom of trick-or-treaters. "You know, to be able to interact with everybody and see the smiles on everybody's faces and the kids are happy, and it just feels good."
Chicago kids return to trick-or-treating this year for a 'more normal' Halloween
Hospital workers transform cars to welcome dressed-up kids with a sweet tooth
HALLOWEEN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News