Chicago kids return to trick-or-treating this year for a 'more normal' Halloween

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many welcomed back a more normal Halloween celebration Sunday.Five-year-old Aria Perkins said she's very happy to be trick-or-treating again.She was among dozens of kids at Roseland Community Hospital's "Trunk or Treat." Hospital workers transformed their cars to welcome plenty of dressed-up kids with a sweet tooth."I love to get candy from everybody," Perkins said.The hospital team was hoping for a feel-good event in a community too familiar with violence."Provide a safe space, alternative to traditional door to door trick-or-treating," said Chrislin Flanagan, Roseland Community Hospital's marketing manager. "So that kids can come out have a safe place to get some treats, have some fun for the day."In the Wicker Park neighborhood, families grabbed goodies at a spread-out event. The city of Aurora hosted an even more socially distant celebration with a trick-or-treating drive-thru that attracted thousands of people. That event was originally created last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.After dark, Northalsted turned into "Haunted Halsted" with a parade and costume contest that had thousands lining the route. Beyond the scary masks Sunday, there were plenty of COVID-conscious ones too. But for some, this year's Halloween felt more familiar than last year's."It's very feels homely again," said Hephzieah Miller, a mom of trick-or-treaters. "You know, to be able to interact with everybody and see the smiles on everybody's faces and the kids are happy, and it just feels good."