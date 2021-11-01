halloween

Chicago kids return to trick-or-treating this year for a 'more normal' Halloween

Hospital workers transform cars to welcome dressed-up kids with a sweet tooth
By
Chicago kids return to trick or treating this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many welcomed back a more normal Halloween celebration Sunday.

Five-year-old Aria Perkins said she's very happy to be trick-or-treating again.

She was among dozens of kids at Roseland Community Hospital's "Trunk or Treat." Hospital workers transformed their cars to welcome plenty of dressed-up kids with a sweet tooth.

"I love to get candy from everybody," Perkins said.

The hospital team was hoping for a feel-good event in a community too familiar with violence.

"Provide a safe space, alternative to traditional door to door trick-or-treating," said Chrislin Flanagan, Roseland Community Hospital's marketing manager. "So that kids can come out have a safe place to get some treats, have some fun for the day."

In the Wicker Park neighborhood, families grabbed goodies at a spread-out event. The city of Aurora hosted an even more socially distant celebration with a trick-or-treating drive-thru that attracted thousands of people. That event was originally created last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After dark, Northalsted turned into "Haunted Halsted" with a parade and costume contest that had thousands lining the route. Beyond the scary masks Sunday, there were plenty of COVID-conscious ones too. But for some, this year's Halloween felt more familiar than last year's.

"It's very feels homely again," said Hephzieah Miller, a mom of trick-or-treaters. "You know, to be able to interact with everybody and see the smiles on everybody's faces and the kids are happy, and it just feels good."
More TOP STORIES News