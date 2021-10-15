CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Health just released its guidelines for Halloween 2021.
The department said outdoor trick-or-treating in small groups is the safest way to stop the spread of COVID.
RELATED: Haunted Houses 2021 in Chicago, Illinois area: Stateville, 13th Floor and more
They remind people masks are still required in indoor public settings, including at haunted houses.
RELATED: Dr. Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year as COVID-19 cases decline
Doctors also recommend if you're having an indoor party, wear masks and open windows.
Halloween 2021: IDPH releases guidelines for COVID-safe fun
HALLOWEEN
TOP STORIES
Show More