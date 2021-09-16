Community & Events

Haunted Houses 2021 in Chicago, Illinois area: Stateville, 13th Floor and more

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.

FrightFind.com, a horror-themed website, compiled a list of some of the best haunted attractions in Illinois.



13th Floor Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 24
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 13
1940 George Street
Melrose Park, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets






Basement of the Dead
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 24
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6
42 W. New York Street
Aurora, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets




Statesville Haunted Prison
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Oct. 1
Closes: Saturday, Oct. 31
17250 S. Weber Road
Crest Hill, IL
Buy Tickets



D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 25
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31
Behind 13624 S. Cicero
Crestwood, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets



Realm of Terror Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Oct. 1
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31
421 W. Rollins Road
Round Lake Beach, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets




Hell's Gate Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Thursday, Sept. 30
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31
Transportation to site by shuttle only
Parking at Lockport Metra Lot
1300 South State Street
Lockport, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets



Evil Intentions Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 24
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31
900 Grace Street
Elgin, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets



Massacre Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 25
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6
299 Montgomery Road
Montgomery, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets



Dungeon of Doom
Official Website
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 25
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6
600 29th Street
Zion, IL
Location, Dates, Hours and Tickets



Twisted Crypt
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 17
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31
5420 East State Street
Rockford, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Admission $15. Ticket sales in person.



Hoppers Haunted House
Official Facebook Page
Opens: Friday, Sept. 24
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6
11576 IL-2
Rockford, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Admission $20. $14 for military or first responders. $15 per person if you bring a toy for a child or something for a teenager for Shining Stars Organization.Ticket sales in person.
