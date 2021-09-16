Haunted Houses 2021 in Chicago, Illinois area: Stateville, 13th Floor and more

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4497470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FrightFind.com, a horror-themed website, compiled a list of some of the best haunted attractions in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.Opens: Friday, Sept. 24Closes: Saturday, Nov. 131940 George StreetMelrose Park, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 24Closes: Saturday, Nov. 642 W. New York StreetAurora, ILOpens: Friday, Oct. 1Closes: Saturday, Oct. 3117250 S. Weber RoadCrest Hill, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 25Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31Behind 13624 S. CiceroCrestwood, ILOpens: Friday, Oct. 1Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31421 W. Rollins RoadRound Lake Beach, ILOpens: Thursday, Sept. 30Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31Transportation to site by shuttle onlyParking at Lockport Metra Lot1300 South State StreetLockport, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 24Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31900 Grace StreetElgin, ILOpens: Saturday, Sept. 25Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6299 Montgomery RoadMontgomery, ILOpens: Saturday, Sept. 25Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6600 29th StreetZion, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 17Closes: Sunday, Oct. 315420 East State StreetRockford, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 24Closes: Saturday, Nov. 611576 IL-2Rockford, IL