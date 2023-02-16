Hanover Park murder: Mother of 7 gunned down by alleged stalker, sister says

Family members say Clarice Alexander had just dropped off her son at school before someone she knew gunned her down before getting away.

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is left heartbroken after a mother of seven was shot and killed in Hanover Park earlier this week.

"I hope it eats at your conscious what you did," said Alexander's sister, Chianni Hopkins.

Hopkins said she was on the phone with her sister while Alexander was dropping off her son at school Monday morning.

It was through a phone call when Hopkins said she heard the concern in her sister's voice.

That's when Hopkins said her sister saw a man she knew who was apparently stalking her.

"She said, 'Why he just rush me?' And, she said, 'Oh my God, this is him. Call you back,'" Hopkins recalls.

But, Alexander never called back.

"She was gone within that five minutes," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said she got off the phone with Alexander at 8:27 a.m. At around 8:32 a.m., police said they got a call that a woman was found dead between homes and a townhouse complex in the 1300-block of Court P in Hanover Park.

"She had babies. She has a one-year-old grandson. She was just starting to enjoy - honestly, I can't put it in words," Hopkins said.

According to a neighbor who spoke to ABC7 off camera, he said his surveillance camera captured the attack and said the suspect got away in an older model gray Chevy Malibu with heavy front-end damage.

He said he turned over the video to Hanover Park police, who told him not to release it publicly.

This, as Hopkins said her sister called police on the man multiple times in the past, even the night before her life was taken.

"She still had to call the police on him that night. He killed her that next morning," Hopkins said.

The shooter still remains at-large as the family is left to cope with this sudden and tragic loss.

"I'm sorry you got failed by all of us because we all knew something was off. We just didn't think it would end like this," Hopkins said.

ABC7 did reach out to Hanover Park police to get an update on this investigation as they continue to search for the suspect, but have yet to hear back.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Ralph Gniewosz at 630-823-5516.