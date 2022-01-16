MLK Day: Activities for kids while they're home from school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students will be home on Monday, Jan. 17. in honor of MLK Day.Noemi Duran with Tierra Encantada shares some activities parents can do with their kids to promote diversity, and teach the lessons of Martin Luther King Jr.Tierra Encantada revolves their education around hands-on learning and creating experiments, teaching them the basic elements of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at a young age.Some of the activities include a chain of friends and a handprint wreath.