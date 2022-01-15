CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Music Institute of Chicago is hosting its annual MLK Celebration Concert.
SEE ALSO | Remembering Bob Saget, honoring Betty White and when to stop saying 'Happy New Year'
The free event is happening Sunday Jan. 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston.
The program includes Danzas de Panama (1948) by William Grant Still and features a faculty string quartet led by Music Institute String Department among other performances.
Guests can also livestream the event by clicking here.
Music Institute of Chicago hosts concert honoring MLK in Evanston
MLK DAY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News