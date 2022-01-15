mlk day

Music Institute of Chicago hosts concert honoring MLK in Evanston

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Music Institute of Chicago hosts concert honoring MLK

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Music Institute of Chicago is hosting its annual MLK Celebration Concert.

The free event is happening Sunday Jan. 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston.

The program includes Danzas de Panama (1948) by William Grant Still and features a faculty string quartet led by Music Institute String Department among other performances.

Guests can also livestream the event by clicking here.

