Chicago area celebrating St. Patrick's Day, including a parade in Crown Point

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lots of events across the Chicago area will celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

Celebrate the day at the Willis Tower Skydeck! The Trinity Irish dancers perform there at 11:30 and 12:15. Joe the Bagpiper plays at 1 p.m.

Crown Point, Indiana holds its St. Patrick's Day parade Friday night. It kicks off at dusk, on Joliet Street. It features floats covered in lights, as well as bagpipers and Irish dancers.

Before the parade at about 3 p.m., vendors will start selling food and traditional Irish items.

Celebrate with a laugh at "The Den" in Wicker Park. Irish stand-up comedians hit the stage for "Shamrock Shenanigans" in three performances Friday night.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is not granting dispensation for parishioners who wish to eat corned beef Friday.

However, the Archdiocese is granting an exception.

It says Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is served in celebrating St. Patrick may in good conscience indulge if they practice another form of penance or significant act of charity that benefits the poor.