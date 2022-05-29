police-involved shooting

Police shoot, critically hurt man with gun outside Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, authorities say

Winnebago County deputy was working at casino when disturbance happened, police said.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police shot and critically injured a man armed with a gun outside a Rockford casino, officials said.

The shooting happened outside Hard Rock Casino on Saturday night, authorities said. Police said an off-duty Winnebago County deputy was working at the casino when a disturbance involving a man happened.

Rockford police fired shots at the man after he pointed a gun at them when they arrived on the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said no officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment in critical condition.
