Police shoot, critically hurt man with gun outside Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, authorities say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police shot and critically injured a man armed with a gun outside a Rockford casino, officials said.
The shooting happened outside Hard Rock Casino on Saturday night, authorities said. Police said an off-duty Winnebago County deputy was working at the casino when a disturbance involving a man happened.
Rockford police fired shots at the man after he pointed a gun at them when they arrived on the scene, authorities said.
Authorities said no officers were injured.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment in critical condition.
