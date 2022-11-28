Harmony, Hope and Healing choir uses music to heal wounds of the soul at Old Saint Patrick's Church

The Harmony, Hope and Healing choir is performing on select Sundays at Saint Patrick's throughout the year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The return of a program that uses music to heal wounds of the soul filled one of Chicago's oldest churches Sunday. People connected to "Harmony Hope and Healing" were as happy as their clients to return to their work after a long pandemic-related pause.

It was a fitting ending to the Thanksgiving holiday.

As we embark on the holiday season, charity is top of mind and reaching out to those less fortunate or who are suffering feels like everyone's responsibility.

"It has been such a blessed morning. We have just started to come back here to Old Saint Pats," said founder Marge Nykaza.

After a COVID required respite from in-person service, Old Saint Patrick's Catholic Church welcomed "Harmony, Hope and Healing."

The event offers musical programs to help people suffering from trauma, including addiction and homelessness, and all the heartache and displacement those conditions can lead to.

"It is really the meeting of so many people who love us and support us, who really enjoy being with Harmony Hope and Healing," Nykaza said.

Many programs had to move online at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, they are back in person again.

The Harmony, Hope and Healing choir is performing on select Sundays at Saint Pat's throughout the year. Sunday was a preview of the healing that can result when a community comes together.

"I went into the room and I sang with them and I have been with them ever since," said program participant, Kathy Pittman.

Harmony, Hope and Healing has been doing its wondrous work for 20 years.