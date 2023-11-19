A memorial service for our former ABC7 colleague Harry Porterfield will be held Sunday at Saint James Cathedral.

Memorial service to be held for longtime ABC7 personality Harry Porterfield Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial service is being held Sunday for our former colleague here at ABC7, the great Harry Porterfield.

His long and ground-breaking career in broadcast journalism included a 24-year stint here at Channel 7, where he featured his popular segment entitled "Someone You Should Know."

Porterfield died last month of natural causes, surrounding by his family in Munster, the family statement said.

In 2009, WLS-TV took a look back at Chicago journalist Harry Porterfield's career.

Sunday's memorial service is taking place at Saint James Cathedral on East Huron starting at 3 p.m.