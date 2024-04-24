ABC7 photojournalist James 'Jim' Mastri passes away after battle with pancreatic cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a tough day on Wednesday for the ABC7 Eyewitness News family as we have lost one of our own.

One of our photojournalists, James "Jim" Mastri, has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mastri started at ABC7 in 2001 and was a tremendous member of the team for 23 years.

"He was a highly skilled photojournalist and a tremendous member of our team for 23 years," WLS-TV President & General Manager John Idler said. "More importantly, he showed a generous spirit and was a friend to all. Jim always extended a kind handshake and a warm smile, and we will miss him more than this note can express."

He passed peacefully surrounded by those he loved. Mastri was under hospice care during a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mastri is survived by his wife Michelle and his two sons Michael and Nicholas.

"For those of us who had the privilege of knowing and working with Jim, you know he always had a smile on his face," ABC7 anchor Judy Hsu said as she shared the news of his passing on the 6 p.m. newscast. "His presence around the station will truly be missed."