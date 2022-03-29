localish

The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA -- From wands and wizardry to props and potions, The world of Harry Potter has arrived at the Franklin Institute.

You can see The Great Hall where Harry and his pals ate, The Grand Staircase where the paintings come alive and play a game of quidditch.


It is the most comprehensive exhibit ever of the world of wizardry and it's expected to draw people from throughout North America and even the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklin institutewpvilocalishharry potter
LOCALISH
The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Franklin Institute
New Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
High school senior offered over $1 million in scholarships
Chicago area stylist transforms her salon into plant store
TOP STORIES
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Rally honoring dead Black trans women turns into chaotic scene
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
IL reports 1,586 new COVID cases, 20 deaths
IDOC prison guards' trial in deadly inmate beating begins
Show More
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop
Rideshare driver, 70, carjacked in South Loop
5 dead after pileup on Pa. highway that was caught on video
Chicago Weather: Wind, cool Tuesday with late light rain/snow mix
More TOP STORIES News