Pixar Fest returns to Disneyland Resort

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort with new shows, delicious eats and nighttime spectacular, now through Aug. 4.

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort with new shows, delicious eats and nighttime spectacular, now through Aug. 4.

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort with new shows, delicious eats and nighttime spectacular, now through Aug. 4.

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort with new shows, delicious eats and nighttime spectacular, now through Aug. 4.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort is celebrating friendship, togetherness and your favorite Pixar characters with Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration!

"Pixar Fest is so special because we get to see all these stories brought to life that we've never gotten to experience here, and everyone has their favorite Pixar film and character, and they're all here," explained Roger Gould, Creative Director at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Guests can experience some of their favorite Pixar stories in the new daytime parade, "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration."

"One really cool thing about this parade is we have the most Pixar characters represented in one parade ever," said Robin Trowbridge, Show Director at Disney Live Entertainment.

Senior Art Director at Disney Live Entertainment, Dan Torres, stated, "We wanted to have characters that are humans, as opposed to our ant friends or our toy friends, and we thought people would associate with that a little bit better."

And what's a festival without some delicious new food and drinks?

Arielle Harris, a cast member at Disneyland Resort, walked us through some of the exclusive selections at the festival. "We have chefs that love the movie 'Soul.' We have chefs that connect more with the movie 'Luca,' and that's where you start to see these items really be inspired."

If you're a Magic Key Holder, you can look forward to an adorable Dug, from "Up," popcorn bucket, equipped with a voice chip that brings the bucket to life. Disney Parks

If you're a Magic Key Holder, you can look forward to an adorable Dug, from "Up," popcorn bucket, equipped with a voice chip that brings the bucket to life. Also available as a popcorn bucket is the Alien Pizza Planet truck from "Toy Story."

At the Pixar Pals Playtime Party, you can party with the characters from your favorite movies! Disney Parks

At the Pixar Pals Playtime Party, you can party with the characters from your favorite movies! "We have brand new music. Our dancers and characters will teach you new moves, and they will even come down and dance with you," said cast member, Stephanie Graves. This family friendly experience is available at Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park.

Guests can experience some of their favorite Pixar stories in the new daytime parade, "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration." Disney Parks

A trip to Disneyland wouldn't be complete without a fireworks show. Watch the many worlds of your favorite Pixar characters come alive through fireworks, projections and music in "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular."

"What we see is an amazing journey where all of our Pixar friends join us. They all meet. They all go on adventures. They overcome adversity, and through that, they form everlasting bonds," KC Wilkerson, media principal and show director at Disney Live Entertainment, explained.

If you want to catch the fireworks from a new perspective, cast member Rachel Moran suggests a few unique viewing points. "If you're all the way towards the back of Main Street U.S.A., you get the projections all across the buildings. If you're at 'it's a small world,' you get to see it light up all along that attraction. If you're over in the Frontierland area, you get to watch along Rivers of America."

Pixar Fest continues now through August 4, 2024 at the Disneyland Resort. To learn more or buy tickets, visit here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the Disneyland Resort and this ABC station.