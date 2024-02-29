2 cars crash into vacant Noah's Ark restaurant in Harvey, destroy front wall, authorities say

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two vehicles ended up going through the front wall of an abandoned restaurant after a car crash Thursday afternoon in the south suburbs.

The crash happened near East 147th Street and South Halsted Street in Harvey, police said.

Both cars crashed into Noah's Ark, a vacant restaurant near the intersection. The building had extensive damage.

A photo of the scene showed the front wall of the restaurant collapsed as crews assessed the damage.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was driving with a suspended license and was arrested, police said.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.