Harvey firefighters battle 2 fires blocks away

HARVEY, ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters in Harvey are battling several fires a couple blocks away in the south suburb Thursday morning.

One fire was in a large building near 152nd and Wood streets and the other smaller fire was a couple blocks away at 153rd Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Chopper7 flew above the scene showing heavy smoke coming out of a large structure.

Traffic on Wood Street is closed between 152nd and 154th streets.

There are no reports of any injuries.