Protest planned after nooses hung from trees near Evanston middle school

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A group has called for a protest after nooses were found hanging outside an Evanston middle school.They want to know what is being done about what they said is a lack of response to a hate crime what was committed back on May 13 when three nooses were hung on a tree in between Haven Middle School and Kingsley Elementary. Those are two District 65 schools in Evanston.The school's superintendent has told parents that Evanston police are investigating.The nooses were found hours after students staged a sit-in to protest the school district's decision to transfer some teachers to different schools.At that time, the school superintendent called it a hate crime and vowed to fight racism, offering mental health services across the district in the wake of the incident.Meanwhile, the group, which includes parents of students and the community, said they will stand to demand justice.