racism

Protest planned after nooses hung from trees near Evanston middle school

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Protest planned after nooses hung from trees near Evanston middle school

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A group has called for a protest after nooses were found hanging outside an Evanston middle school.

They want to know what is being done about what they said is a lack of response to a hate crime what was committed back on May 13 when three nooses were hung on a tree in between Haven Middle School and Kingsley Elementary. Those are two District 65 schools in Evanston.

The school's superintendent has told parents that Evanston police are investigating.

RELATED: Nooses hung from trees at Evanston middle school amid student protest over teacher transfers

The nooses were found hours after students staged a sit-in to protest the school district's decision to transfer some teachers to different schools.

At that time, the school superintendent called it a hate crime and vowed to fight racism, offering mental health services across the district in the wake of the incident.

Meanwhile, the group, which includes parents of students and the community, said they will stand to demand justice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonprotesthate crimeracismhate crime investigationteachersstudents
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
White Sox star says Yankees slugger made racist remark, benches clear
Family learned of loved one's death watching Buffalo shooter's video
Man gets 10 years in prison for acid attack over street parking
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store
TOP STORIES
Woman found screaming in abandoned Far South Side house, neighbor says
2nd man killed in Near North Side McDonald's mass shooting ID'd
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19
Residents mourn loss of resort as firefighters continue battling blaze
Noah Thompson crowned as the next 'American Idol' in season finale
White Sox star says Yankees slugger made racist remark, benches clear
Man shot, killed 'without provocation' on NYC subway: police
Show More
Beloved Old St. Pat's pastor, Fr. Hurley, returns to say farewell
Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home
ABC7 presents 'Our Chicago: Asian Voices'
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
Chicago Weather: Sunny, partly cloudy but still chilly Monday
More TOP STORIES News