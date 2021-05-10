Chicago girl, 12, killed in Hazel Crest shooting

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl from Chicago's Gresham neighborhood was killed in a shooting in Hazel Crest Saturday night.The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. in the 17600-block of Arlington Lane, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.The girl was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Erica Gibson, 12, of Chicago's Gresham neighborhood."She is just a really skilled dancer," said Kamile Beal, her dance coach. "Dance is what she loves to do. Erica could make up a dance, she could teach a dance, she could do counts, an all-around amazing kid.Family members said Gibson was shot in the head Saturday night while staying with a friend. Investigators have not yet said who fired the gunshot. Her death has been ruled a homicide."So devastating. A true loss," Beal said. "I do not have details on what happened. They are best friends, very close. Also praying for her as well."Erica's dance instructor heard the news from the family. Erica's mom did not want to speak on camera, but she shared photos of the beautiful little girl who had a whole life ahead of her.Erica was a lead dancer on the Lil' Ladies of Virtue team. She was the captain of the peewee squad for four years."Extremely close with her mom. I have some Tik Toks with her mom in the back," Beal said. "Her mom has never missed a competition. She made our uniforms, she made the glitter boots, one night she stayed up all night making the boots."The family is asking for privacy as they find out more details about the case.