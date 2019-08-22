Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant Cipriani Dolci found dead after days-long search

NEW YORK -- The head chef of a well-known New York City restaurant was found dead after a days-long search.

The body of 33-year-old Andrea Zamperoni was found in a building on 77th Street in Elmhurst, Queens, a hotel that is a known drug and prostitution location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, which appears suspicious.

Zamperoni was reported missing by co-workers on Monday when he didn't show up to work at the famed Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal.

He is originally from Italy and recently moved to New York in April. He has worked for Cipriani since 2008 at several locations.

"His mom calls, now I'm getting worried because I know Andrea is very close to his mom and brother, they talk every day," said co-worker Ignacio Albo.
