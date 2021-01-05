COVID-19 vaccine

Chicago healthcare workers 1st to receive 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine Tuesday at Norwegian American Hospital

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the first people in Chicago to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is set to received the second dose Tuesday morning.

Dr. Marina Del Rios was one of the first five people in the city to get vaccinated in December.


WATCH: 1st COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago administered


EMBED More News Videos

Five healthcare workers were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago at Loretto Hospital Tuesday morning.



On Tuesday she is scheduled to get her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Rios is an emergency physician at the University of Illinois Hospital.

She was among the original five who volunteered to get inoculated last month at Chicago's Loretto Hospital.

Rios said chose to get the vaccine for the sake of herself, her family and those in her community hesitant to get vaccinated.


Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects? Who will get it first? Here's what we know

The Chicago Department of Public Health is expected to hold news conference Tuesday morning at Norwegian American Hospital to show Dr. Del Rios getting her second dose of the vaccine in an effort to highlight the importance of people coming back for a second dose.

Health experts say that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is not fully effective without the second dose.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and top health officials are also expected to give an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the city during the event at 9:30 a.m.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagohumboldt parkvaccineslori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinehealth caredoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Cook County launches COVID vaccine registration form
WI pharmacist charged for spoiled COVID vaccine, thought it was unsafe: prosecutors
WI reports 1,406 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Cook County launches COVID vaccine registration form
WI pharmacist charged for spoiled COVID vaccine, thought it was unsafe: prosecutors
Kenosha braces for unrest as charging decision looms
Alex Trebek urges viewers to open hearts to COVID victims
4th robbery suspect sought after chase, crash on Dan Ryan
Show More
England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks
Metra fare reduction pilot program launches in south suburbs
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Some CPS teachers teach outdoors, citing safety concerns
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, brief PM sun possible
More TOP STORIES News