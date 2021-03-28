COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County to release 25K 1st dose COVID vaccine appointments Sunday as cases rise

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Cook County Health releases 25,000 appointments for people get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Sunday, concern continues to grow over the growing number of positive test rate in Illinois.

After hitting an all-time low two weeks ago, the positivity rate increased almost 45%.

Meanwhile, the appointments become available at noon Sunday for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone eligible under phases 1A, 1B, 1B+ and approved essential workers can sign up for the shot due to new state guidelines.

The shots will be given at Triton College, South Suburban College, Des Plaines and Forest Park.

RELATED: 3 generations of West Englewood family get COVID-19 vaccine together

In addition, anyone previously classified as 1C in higher, education, government, media, restaurants, construction trades, and religious leaders, will be eligible to schedule an appointment.

The state's positivity rate reached a weekly high at 3.4%, according to the latest data from Illinois Department of Public Health. The state reported more than 2.600 new confirmed and probable cases and 25 additional deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: COVID vaccine distribution by county, region

To date, two million Illinois residents, which is 16% of the state population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has been vaccinating over 99,000 people a day on average.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he may be forced to rethink his approach to fully reopening the state fully, which it was on pace to reach next week.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
