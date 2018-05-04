Personalize your weather by entering a location.
HEALTH & FITNESS
4 cases of mumps confirmed at Western Illinois University
WLS
Friday, May 04, 2018
MACOMB, Ill. (WLS) --
Four confirmed cases of the mumps have been reported at Western Illinois University.
All of the patients are students.
State, county and university health officials are working to investigate and contain the cases.
