4 cases of mumps confirmed at Western Illinois University

(AP File Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MACOMB, Ill. (WLS) --
Four confirmed cases of the mumps have been reported at Western Illinois University.

All of the patients are students.

State, county and university health officials are working to investigate and contain the cases.
