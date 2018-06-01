HEALTH & FITNESS

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce killed 5, sickened 197

EMBED </>More Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Five people were killed and nearly 200 were sickened by an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, but the threat of new cases has likely passed, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In a June 1 advisory, the agency said that four additional deaths were reported in Arkansas, Minnesota and New York in addition to the original death in California.

A total of 197 cases were reported across 35 states, and 89 of them required the patient to be hospitalized. Twenty-six of those patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a form of kidney failure.

While nearly 90 percent of those who fell ill reported eating romaine lettuce in the week before they were sickened, some told the CDC that they did not personally eat the lettuce but were in close contact with somebody who did. Canadian health officials also recently identified E. coli cases in several provinces that could potentially be linked to the outbreak in the United States.

In the spring, the CDC linked the outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in and around Yuma, Arizona. According to the agency, new cases of E. coli are unlikely now that the harvest season is over in Yuma. The last harvest was collected on April 16, and because the lettuce only has a 21-day shelf life, it is highly unlikely that any lettuce covered by the advisory is still available.

That being said, the CDC continues to investigate the outbreak and warned that new cases from May could still come to light due to a three-week lag in reporting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoode. colicdccenters for disease controlu.s. & world
Related
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News