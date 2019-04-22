Health & Fitness

More than a dozen American Airlines passengers hospitalized

BOSTON, Mass. -- An American Airlines flight from Miami to Boston ended with more than a dozen passengers in the hospital Sunday morning.

A Massachusetts Port Authority official said 16 people on the flight were transported to a hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services after the plane landed at Logan International Airport.

Massachusetts General Hospital said 14 passengers were admitted as patients, WCVB reports. As of Sunday evening, five had been released and the rest were listed in good condition.

Most were members of a school group, who were reportedly suffering some sort of stomach ailment. It may be linked to something they ate while visiting the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador over the weekend.

Boston EMS said their symptoms were minor. One passenger told WCVB people were vomiting on the plane. Everyone is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsamerican airlines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News