Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Run to Remember to honor fallen officers, including Luis Huesca

Race steps off at 8 a.m. at Gold Star Memorial and Park near Soldier Field

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is honoring fallen officers Saturday with its annual Run to Remember starting at Gold Star Memorial and Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 5,000 people will soon take off in the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's 20th annual Run to Remember.

The annual fundraiser supports the families of fallen officers.

The opening ceremony begins at 7:45 a. at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park, just east of Soldier Field. The race kicks off at 8 a.m.

The run comes following the death of CPD Officer Luis Huesca. The six-year veteran of the department was shot and killed in Gage Park on April 21 as Huesca returned home from his shift.

This event is the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's largest annual fundraiser.

On Saturday morning, hundreds will join the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to honor fallen officers in the 20th annual Run to Remember 5K race.

Since the first officer's death in the line of duty, there have been 601 Chicago police officers who have sacrificed their lives for our city

The course is going to weave runners and walkers through Museum Campus and along the lakefront, before ending near the memorial wall.